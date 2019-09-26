Former UNC football player named to WWE Monday Night Raw’s broadcast team

STAMFORD, Conn. (WNCN) – Former North Carolina football player Brennan Williams was named to the broadcast team for WWE Monday Night Raw, according to a news release from the company.

Williams, under the name Dio Maddin, will debut as part of Raw’s commentary team Monday. He will be part of a three-man team that also features WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Williams played on the Tar Heels’ offensive line from 2009 to 2012. Despite tearing his labrum during his senior season, he was a third-round selection by the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft.

However, Williams missed his rookie season due to a microfracture in his knee. He was released, then signed a two-year deal with Jacksonville in February 2015. He was released from the Jaguars, then waived from New England’s practice squad before deciding to shift his focus to professional wrestling.

Williams signed with the WWE in August 2016. He made his in-ring debut with the WWE’s NXT brand at an untelevised event on Sept. 30, 2016. He picked up a win in his return to the Triangle on Jan. 6, but the former Tar Heel didn’t get much of a homecoming reception from the crowd at the Durham Armory.

The 28-year-old Massachusetts native made his broadcasting debut on the WWE’s 205 Live show on Sept. 10.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now