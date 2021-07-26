Former UNC QB Marquise Williams to join St. Augustine’s coaching staff

CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 05: Marquise Williams #12 of the North Carolina Tar Heels warms up before their game against the Clemson Tigers at the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 5, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former University of North Carolina quarterback Marquise Williams announced he will be joining the coaching staff at St. Augustine’s University.

Williams, a Shelby native, played four seasons with the Tar Heels. He was thrust into the starting quarterback role as a sophomore.

He went on to finish his career with 7,965 passing yards and 61 touchdowns. Williams ran for 2,458 yards and another 35 touchdowns. He also had one catch in those four years — a 37-yard touchdown.

Williams’ leadership was demonstrated as he captained UNC to the ACC Coastal Division title in his senior campaign.

The 28-year-old had a brief professional career. He played 19 combined games in the CFL, AAF, and XFL.

Williams will oversee the Falcons’ quarterbacks in his return to the Triangle.

St. Augustine’s 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Falcons were 2-8 in 2019.

The university has yet to announce the coaching addition.