RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —A couple of former stars for the University of North Carolina women’s soccer program will be representing the United States at the World Cup next month.

Former UNC standouts Emily Fox and Crystal Dunn were among the 23 players named to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team heading to Australia and New Zealand to compete on the global stage.

Fox is slated to make her World Cup debut, while this marks the second consecutive appearance for Dunn.

U.S. soccer unveiled the roster during a special announcement video Wednesday. The video included appearances from President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Taylor Swift, as well as, former U.S. soccer legend and UNC star Mia Hamm.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to kick off July 20.