FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – For some athletes, the opportunity to play in the SEC just means more than anything, but that’s not the case for the top-ranked high school football player in the Triangle.

Fuquay-Varina standout and four-star safety Malcolm Ziglar is staying near home for college after announcing his commitment to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill football program on Monday.

Ziglar chose the Tar Heels over South Carolina and Notre Dame, among others.

He’s the fifth-ranked player in North Carolina and the 17th-highest-rated safety in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

It’s been nearly a decade and a half since Fuquay-Varina had a high-profile prospect of this magnitude pass through the program. More than 75 Division I teams paid a visit to Fuquay-Varina over the past year, hoping to impress the junior defensive back.

“Feels great saying just to be done with the whole process, and really just being able to focus on the season – I feel very confident in my decision,” Ziglar said. “It’s been very hectic but fun, so I mean just keep the main thing the main thing, and stay focused and enjoy it.”

“He has great work ethic, he has great character, he’s coachable,” Fuquay-Varina football head coach Jeb Hall said. “I mean he’s all the things that every coach ever wants out of an athlete. He’s not bigger than the team, he’s just what you dream of as a coach.”