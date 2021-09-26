Ga. Tech upsets No. 21 UNC-Chapel Hill, 45-22

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) is stopped by North Carolina linebackers Cedric Gray (33) and Chris Collins (17) after a short run in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) – Jeff Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another, leading Georgia Tech to a 45-22 upset of No. 21 UNC-Chapel Hill.

It’s the first time the Yellow Jackets have beaten a ranked team in Geoff Collins’ three seasons as coach.

Sims played for the first time since a season-opening loss to Northern Illinois. He ran for 128 yards and completed 10 of 13 passes for 112 yards.

UNC lost for the second time this season and is shaping up as one of the nation’s most disappointing teams.

Sam Howell was sacked eight times.