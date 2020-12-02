Game-winning shot helps Texas edge UNC in Maui Invitational final

Texas guard Matt Coleman III (2) goes up for a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Kyle Phillips/The Norman Transcript via AP)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The tough-minded Texas Longhorns didn’t go quiet to Roy Williams’ North Carolina Tar Heels in the Maui Invitational final.

The famed tournament, normally held in Hawaii, was played Asheville this year due to COVID-19.

As expected, both teams traded buckets throughout the game and down the stretch but it was a Matt Coleman III game-winning bucket that proved to be the difference. Coleman III’s 22 points were a season-high for him.

Senior forward Garrison Brooks paced UNC with 18 points and seven rebounds in the 69-67 loss against the Longhorns.

Frontcourt mate Armando Bacot recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring 10 points while grabbing 12 rebounds.

It was a tough go for the Heels’ freshman backcourt of R.J. Davis and Caleb Love. Combined, the two guards scored 15 points on 5-24 shooting from the field.

Once thought to be a Tar Heel, now forward for the Longhorns, Greg Brown III struggled from the field, but managed to reach double-digits in the scoring column. He scored 10 points on 3-9 shooting.

Next up for Carolina is a date with the high-powered Iowa Hawkeyes in the annual ACC-Big Ten challenge.