Elon guard Torrence Watson, left, and guard RJ Noord (11) guard North Carolina guard R.J. Davis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Dawson Garcia and Caleb Love each scored 22 points and UNC-Chapel Hill pulled away and posted an 80-63 win over Elon.

The Tar Heels went to the free throw line 35 times, knocking down 27 to overcome a 23-for-53 shooting night from the field.