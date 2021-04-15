Garrison Brooks announces transfer to Mississippi State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Garrison Brooks will transfer to Mississippi State, according to an announcement made on his Instagram page.

Brooks, who recently wrapped up his senior season with North Carolina, entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 9. The forward’s numbers took a dip from his junior to senior year due to the emergence of frontcourt mate Armando Bacot Jr. and freshman forwards Day’ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler.

Brooks’ father, George Brooks, is an assistant coach at Mississippi State.

