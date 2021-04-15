Garrison Brooks announces transfer to Mississippi State

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 10: Garrison Brooks #15 of the North Carolina Tar Heels plays the post against P.J. Horne #14 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during their game in the first round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 10, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Garrison Brooks will transfer to Mississippi State, according to an announcement made on his Instagram page.

Brooks, who recently wrapped up his senior season with North Carolina, entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 9. The forward’s numbers took a dip from his junior to senior year due to the emergence of frontcourt mate Armando Bacot Jr. and freshman forwards Day’ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler.

Brooks’ father, George Brooks, is an assistant coach at Mississippi State.