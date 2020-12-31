Georgia Tech rallies past North Carolina 72-67 in 2nd half; Tar Heels 0-2 in ACC

North Carolina guard Rechon Black, right, and the bench react to the team’s loss to Georgia Tech in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

ATLANTA (AP) — Jose Alvarado scored 20 points, making a pull-up jumper with 45 seconds left and two clinching free throws at 12 seconds, and Georgia Tech defeated North Carolina 72-67 in a second-half comeback.

Michael Devoe also scored 20 points in a breakthrough game, hitting four of Georgia Tech’s 10 3-point baskets and adding four assists. Devoe had scored a total of 13 points in his previous two games against the Tar Heels.

The Yellow Jackets trailed by as many as 11 in the first half and didn’t lead for good until there was 3:24 left. Armando Bacot led North Carolina with 14 points. Leaky Black added 10.

UNC dropped to 0-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Tar Heels lost at North Carolina State prior to the shortcoming against Georgia Tech.