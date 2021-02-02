Georgia Tech to host UNC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech will host North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next season.

It’s the first of six consecutive years the Yellow Jackets will play a game in Atlanta’s 75,000-seat NFL stadium.

The Sept. 25 matchup against the Tar Heels will be moved from Bobby Dodd Stadium on the Georgia Tech campus to the nearby home of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Yellow Jackets were supposed to play Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this past season, but the coronavirus pandemic led to that game being moved back to campus.

The original five-year contract has since been extended an extra year though 2026.