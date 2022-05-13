CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolinians often brag that Carolina ‘cue is the best, and want people to know it. But Gov. Roy Cooper probably didn’t want the state of Kansas to find out how good the state’s was this way.

On Friday, the North Carolina governor tweeted that he made good on his March Madness bet with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to ship off some of the state’s barbecue following the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s defeat to the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship in early April.

Gov. Cooper sent a box of Goldsboro’s own Wilbers Barbecue to the midwest to the settle the score.

Wilber’s also tweeted and said “Tough loss for the Tar Heels @unc_basketball but holding up our end of the bargain, shipping out ENC BBQ to @govlaurakelly @ncgovernor hope y’all enjoy”.

Gov. Cooper tweeted, admitting “this one still hurts” and “congrats Jayhawks on a successful run.”

Both Gov. Cooper and Gov. Kelly were in New Orleans for he clash, but it was Kansas who defeated UNC 72-69 on April 4.