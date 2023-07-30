GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – University of North Carolina football head coach Mack Brown picked up a massive, in-state recruit over the weekend after four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor committed to the Tar Heels.

The Grimsley High School product made the announcement during a ceremony held at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro on Saturday afternoon. Taylor picked UNC over a list of notable finalists, such as Clemson, N.C. State, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Taylor possesses good size for a receiver, which could make him a valuable playmaker for the Tar Heels offense.

He’s rated as the No. 9 ranked prospect in North Carolina, the No. 43 wide receiver in the country, as well as the No. 288 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

Taylor says the opportunity to play for Brown, the only active FBS coach in the College Football Hall of Fame, helped sway him to spend his college career in Chapel Hill.

“A Hall of Fame coach that has a lot of guys in the league, seen a lot of football, has a lot of football knowledge, so he will develop me not only on the field but as a man off the field and get me to that next level,” Taylor said. “Just felt like it was right for me at the time, talked to my parents, got to fellowship with some of the guys who already knew that I was going there, and just felt like we could build something special in the future.”

During the 2022 season, Taylor caught a team-high 65 receptions for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he made seven touchdown catches for the Whirlies, as his team went on to win the state championship in the spring of 2021.