CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Fans can welcome the UNC basketball team as they return from New Orleans Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the university told CBS 17 the team will arrive outside of the Smith Center Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

The team is coming off Monday night’s loss to Kansas in the national championship game. The atmosphere in Chapel Hill is much quieter today. Fans said they were heartbroken but proud of the journey.

“We didn’t get what we wanted last night but everything else that Carolina stands for is still here, still intact,” said Courtney Brown, a fan and alum of the university.

“I feel like us going to the national championship was like us just trying to go for our second national championship after beating Duke. I feel like that was kind of like our first one,” said Connor Hogan.

This was the third time since 2016 for the Tar Heels to make it to the national championship game so these fans still have plenty to celebrate.