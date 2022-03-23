CHAPEL HILL, N.C.(WNCN) – The University of Chapel Hill men’s basketball teams heads to Philadelphia Wednesday night for their NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game. Tar Heel fans are invited to help sendoff the team at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Fans can start parking in the lots around the Smith Center after 5 p.m. Those lots are Williamson, Bowles and Manning. They can start making their way into the building at 5:30 p.m. using Entrance A. The school says fans will line the way to the team bus from the concourse. The team is expected to leave at 6:15 p.m. for their game against UCLA.

UNC said there will be no opportunity for autographs or photographs with the team.

The UNC women’s basketball team is also making a Sweet 16 appearance. It’s their 18th time and first since 2015. The team will play South Carolina on Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Their sendoff will be at Carmichael Arena Wednesday night. Fans can enter through the main entrance starting at 7 p.m. The team is expected to leave at 7:15 p.m.

Parking will be available after 5 p.m. in the lots surrounding Carmichael Arena which include Cobb Deck, South Road and Raleigh Road Visitors Lots,