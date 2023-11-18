CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Tar Heels are coming off a thrilling double-overtime win over rival Duke, and they’ll try to use that moment to earn a victory in a place where they haven’t won in over 20 years.

No. 20 North Carolina (8-2 overall, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be in Death Valley facing Clemson (6-4, 3-4) Saturday afternoon.

UNC has not earned a victory at Memorial Stadium since 2001, but the Tar Heels must win Saturday to still have a chance at going to the ACC Championship game.

Though Clemson this season has been far from the dominant team they have been in recent years, the Tigers have defended their turf well and have a 5-1 record at home.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Clemson Tigers

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Channel: ESPN