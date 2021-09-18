Howell, Chandler, Downs help No. 21 UNC beat Virginia 59-39

by: AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Sam Howell threw for five touchdowns while also running for a career-best 112 yards as No. 21 North Carolina beat Virginia 59-39 on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on all five of their second-half drives.

That helped turn a 28-24 halftime deficit into a 52-31 lead on Howell’s short TD throw to Kamari Morales with 12:13 left. The Tar Heels finished with 699 total yards.

That included Ty Chandler running for a career-high 198 yards and two scores.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 554 yards to set a program record. He also threw for four scores.

