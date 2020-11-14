Howell, UNC make big rally to beat Wake Forest 59-53

UNC running back Javonte Williams (25) runs while Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (29) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Sam Howell threw for program records of 550 yards and six touchdowns to help North Carolina rally past Wake Forest 59-53.

The Tar Heels trailed by 21 points with about seven minutes left in the third quarter before running off 35 unanswered points.

Howell scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 20-yard keeper with 4:11 left. UNC matched its biggest comeback in a win and finished with a program-record 742 total yards.

Sam Hartman threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns for Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons had won four straight games and finished with 606 total yards.