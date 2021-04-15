Hubert Davis adds Jeff Lebo, Jackie Manuel to UNC basketball staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Hubert Davis is revamping the North Carolina men’s basketball coaching staff.

On Thursday, he promoted former Tar Heel star Sean May to assistant coach, hired former UNC player and ECU head coach Jeff Lebo as an assistant coach and hired former Tar Heel star Jackie Manuel as as director of player and team development.

Brad Frederick will return for his ninth year on the basketball staff and fifth as assistant coach.

“Jeff, Sean, Brad and Jackie all played for one or more of them and Hoots has been on the UNC staff for 20 years. Each of the coaches and Jackie have played, coached or worked in college basketball for a long time, but they connect with today’s generation of players, as well. And that’s critically important, too,” Davis said.

Sean May spent the last six seasons on Roy Williams’ UNC staff, including the previous four as director of basketball operations. The Bloomington, Ind., native was the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player in 2005, when Carolina won the first of three NCAA championships under Williams. The 2005 first-round NBA Draft pick is one of seven Tar Heels to average a double-double – 15.8 points and 10.0 rebounds – for his career.

Jeff Lebo is a 28-year college coaching veteran, including 20 years as a head coach at Auburn, Chattanooga, ECU and Tennessee Tech.

He captained the Tar Heels in 1989, when UNC won the ACC Tournament title in an epic championship game against Duke (Davis was a freshman on that team).

He scored 1,567 points, had 580 assists, shot 42.8 percent from three-point range and 83.9 percent from the free throw line. He currently is second in UNC history only to Davis in career three-point percentage, is fifth in career free throw percentage, seventh in three-point field goals (211) and 10th in assists

Jackie Manuel joins Davis’s staff from the UNC women’s basketball program, where he spent the 2020-21 season as Director of Player Personnel, Development and Recruiting Operations.

He came back to Chapel Hill in the fall after playing professional basketball for five seasons and working as an assistant for four years at UNCG (under former Tar Heel guard Wes Miller), one year at Valparaiso and three seasons at UNCW (under longtime UNC assistant C.B.McGrath).

The West Palm Beach, Fla., native also was the assistant strength and conditioning coach on Williams’ staff at Carolina in 2011-12.