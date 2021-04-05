Hubert Davis emerges as leading UNC men’s basketball coach candidate

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Hubert Davis has emerged as the leading candidate for the North Carolina Tar Heels head men’s basketball coaching job, multiple sources confirm to CBS 17.

The UNC Board of Trustees met at 3 p.m. Monday to discuss an undisclosed employment decision. Board members left the session without making an official decision.

If hired, Davis would be the first Black head men’s basketball coach in school history.

Davis, 50, played guard at North Carolina under Dean Smith from 1988-92.

He would then go on play to play 12 seasons in the NBA for a series of teams including the New York Nicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Detroit Pistons.

In May 2012, he was hired as an assistant coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team under Roy Williams.

When Williams anounced his retirement, UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham called the opening “the best job in college basketball” but there was no exact timetable for hiring a new coach.

Williams won three national championships in 18 seasons with the Tar Heels. Davis helped the Heels win one of those three – in 2017.

Davis graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1992 with a degree in criminal justice.

He and his wife, Leslie, have three children.