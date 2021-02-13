Huff, Hauser lead No. 9 Virginia past UNC, 60-48

Virginia guard Tomas Woldetensae (53) shoots over North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) –  Jay Huff had 18 points and 12 rebounds and No. 9 Virginia took control early and beat UNC-Chapel Hill for the seventh consecutive time 60-48.

Sam Hauser added 17 points for 15-3 Virginia and Trey Murphy III had 12 as the ACC-leading Cavaliers won their fourth in a row.

The Cavaliers led 21-4 midway through the first half as the Tar Heels missed 13 of their first 15 shots.

UNC closed to within 27-18 by halftime, but never threatened.

The Tar Heels finished just two for 16 from 3-point territory.

