CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The 96-year-old Kenan Stadium is getting some illuminating upgrades just in time to welcome fans back for football season.

More than 196 new game lights will be installed on top of the north and south sides of the stadium, according to a news release from the University of North Carolina’s athletic department. There will also be 16 (eight for each side of the stadium) new moving spotlights and customized logos.

The new system will also allow the ability to light Kenan Stadium in Carolina Blue during introductions, timeouts, and after games. Other new features include programmed light movement, other color options, and instant on/off capability for creative light shows.

“We always are looking for new ways to make our game day atmosphere memorable, and we are excited about the creative ways we can use this new lighting system to brighten the experience for our student-athletes, fans and Carolina Community,” UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham stated in the release. “We want Kenan Stadium filled with loud, enthusiastic, supportive fans — and keep them coming back. This is another step.”

UNC’s iconic Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower will also get some upgrades as part of this project. The 172-foot-tall tower’s current halogen lighting fixtures will be replaced with 16 LED lights so it can be lit up after football wins, to honor National Championship teams, and during graduation.

“We’re really excited about the new lighting system in Kenan Stadium,” said Tar Heels head football coach Mack Brown. “It’s a way for us to take the gameday atmosphere to another level for our fans, but also our players. We want everything about our program to be first class, and these new lights fit that description.”

To install TLC for LED system lights — which will help increase energy efficiency — at Kenan Stadium, Carolina Athletics partnered with Musco. The Champion Sustainability Fund, which was established by a gift from HanesBrand and is run by the UNC Institute for the Environment, also invested in the project.

The new lighting systems are still a work in progress, but according to the university will be completed in time for the Tar Heels’ season opener against Appalachian State on Sept. 9.