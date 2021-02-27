Kessler, Tar Heels rally from 16 down to upset No. 11 FSU

Florida State guard M.J. Walker, left, guards North Carolina guard Kerwin Walton (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Walker Kessler scored a season-high 20 points to help North Carolina upset No. 11 Florida State 78-70 on Saturday.

It gave the Tar Heels a needed win to boost their NCAA Tournament chances while giving coach Roy Williams his 900th career victory.

The 7-foot-1 freshman had 14 of his points after halftime in an huge performance off the bench.

He provided a game-changing spark for a team that was down 16 with 2 1/2 minutes before halftime.

RaiQuan Gray scored 17 points to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference-leading Seminoles. Florida State shot 32% and committed 12 turnovers after halftime.