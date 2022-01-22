LaRavia scores 31 as Wake Forest blasts UNC 98-76

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) works around Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina 98-76.

LaRavia made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists and three steals.

Alondes Williams had 20 points and tied his career-high with three blocks and Daivien Williamson scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Wake Forest (16-4, 6-3 ACC).

Williamson scored the first seven points and added a 3-pointer in a 20-5 run that gave Wake Forest a 41-28 lead when Williams hit a 3 with 3:19 left in the first half and the Tar Heels never again threatened.

Brady Manek scored 22 points before fouling out with 5:26 left and RJ Davis added 18 for North Carolina (12-6, 4-3).