Leaky Black’s late jumper helps UNC beat Notre Dame 66-65

North Carolina guard Leaky Black (1) takes a shot to give his team the lead against Notre Dame late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Day’Ron Sharpe had a season-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Leaky Black hit the go-ahead jumper in the closing seconds, and UNC-Chapel Hill beat Notre Dame 66-65.

Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish with 25 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers, and nine rebounds.

The Tar Heels shot a season-low 35% (24 of 69) from the field but outrebounded Notre Dame 48-27, including 21-3 on the offensive glass.

The Fighting Irish, who shot 47% (26 of 55), were outscored 21-3 in second-chance points.

The game was announced on New Year’s Eve after UNC and Notre Dame had games originally scheduled for Saturday against Syracuse and Pittsburgh, respectively, postponed due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.