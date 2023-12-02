CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — After a Thanksgiving week trip to the Bahamas and an impressive win in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, the Tar Heels men’s basketball team begins Atlantic Coast Conference play Saturday.

No. 17 North Carolina (6-1) hosts Florida State (4-2) at the Dean Smith Center at 2 p.m.

The Tar Heels are 4-0 at home to start the season. Their last victory came Wednesday over No. 10 Tennessee, with North Carolina dropping 100 points on one of the best defenses in the country.

Florida State’s two losses so far this season have come against SEC opponents — Georgia and rival Florida.

After Saturday’s league opener, neither team plays an ACC opponent again until early January.

North Carolina vs. Florida State men’s basketball