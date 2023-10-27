CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The season doesn’t officially start until the first full week of November for the North Carolina men’s basketball team, but the Tar Heels will get a chance to test out their revamped roster Friday night.

UNC hosts Saint Augustine’s University in an exhibition game at the Smith Center at 7:30 p.m.

The Division II Falcons, who play in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association are coming off a season in which they posted an 8-18 record.

The Tar Heels are trying to bounce back from a disappointing season with a roster full of new transfers and five-star recruit Elliot Cadeau, who was voted the ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year.

Keep up with live score updates from tonight’s game in Chapel Hill here.

