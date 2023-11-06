CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s time to tip off in Chapel Hill — for real this time.

UNC’s men’s basketball team opens their 2023-24 season tonight by hosting the Radford Highlanders at the Smith Center.

The new-look Tar Heels, ranked No. 19 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, ran past St. Augustine’s by a score of 117-53 in an exhibition game on Oct. 27.

Carolina is 2-0 all time against Radford. The short history between the two teams includes a UNC win in the first round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament in a game that was played in Greensboro.

North Carolina has won 18 straight season openers.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Radford Highlanders men’s basketball live scoreboard