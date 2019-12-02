Longtime UNC rowing head coach to resign, effective immediately

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Sarah Haney has resigned her position as head coach of the University of North Carolina’s Rowing program, effective immediately, Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham announced today.

Assistant Coaches Emilie Gross and Thomas Revelle will serve as interim co-head coaches.



“Sarah has played a key role in our rowing program since its inception, and I appreciate her hard work and commitment to Carolina as both a student-athlete and coach,” Cunningham said. “She always will be a member of our Tar Heel family, and I wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”



Haney, a 1998 Carolina graduate, helped lobby for the rowing program’s elevation to varsity status and lettered on the school’s first varsity squad in 1997-98. She has been the team’s head coach since 2002.



“It has been an honor to be a part of Carolina and our rowing program, and I have loved every opportunity that has been presented to me here,” Haney said. “Stepping down as head coach has been a difficult decision, but I want to prioritize more ‘mom’ time with my two young kids, and this is the best way to do it.



“Thank you to Bubba Cunningham, Dick Baddour, Beth Miller, Larry Gallo and Cricket Lane for your mentorship, and thank you to our Carolina coaches and staff for all of your support. It has been incredibly special to be a part of our rowing program from its very beginning – and I will continue to cheer on our students and all of our teams as an alum and a fan.”



Cunningham and the department will begin the search for a new coach to lead the program in the spring.

