CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Football Head Coach Mack Brown told media on Monday morning that Offensive Tackle Spencer Rolland and Defensive Tackle Myles Murphy practiced last week and will be available for Saturday’s match-up with Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, Wide Receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green, along with running back Caleb Hood, will be evaluated during the week and a decision on their availability for Saturday will be made closer to the game time.

Part of that evaluation process will be getting hit along with seeing if they can practice and stay healthy. Then the question becomes How many plays can they play?

“There’s a lot of things you have to put together this week,” Mack Brown said. “The other thing is since you’re playing so well how do you get the number of plays properly for the guys that have been doing well. You just don’t throw them out and let the other guys come back in.”

Antoine Green has been out since early August after suffering a shoulder injury and has not played yet this season, Josh Downs endured a lower body injury during the Tar Heels season opener with FAMU and has not played since.