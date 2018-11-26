Mack Brown returning to UNC as head football coach, according to reports Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 23 OCT 1994: NORTH CAROLINA HEAD COACH ON THE SIDELINE DURING THE TAR HEELS 34-10 LOSS TO THE VIRGINIA CAVALIERS AT SCOTT KLOCKNER STADIUM IN CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT [ + - ] Video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - Former Tar Heels head football coach Mack Brown is coming back to UNC, according to multiple reports.

Brown, who currently works for ESPN, will take over for Larry Fedora, who was fired Sunday after a disappointing season where the Tar Heels went 2-9.

Inside Carolina was the first to report the hiring.

Brown won 69 games during his first coaching run with UNC from 1988-97, according to CBS Sports. After finishing in the top 10 in back-to-back season in 1996 and 1997, Brown left to become the head coach at Texas where he won 158 games and a national championship.

ESPN's Danny Kanell tweeted, "So happy for Mack Brown. I also think it's a great hire for UNC. He is going to assemble an incredible staff and he can recruit with anyone. Can't wait to see what he does in Chapel Hill!!!" following the reports.

UNC has not confirmed that Brown will be the new head coach.