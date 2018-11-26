Mack Brown returning to UNC as head football coach, according to reports
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - Former Tar Heels head football coach Mack Brown is coming back to UNC, according to multiple reports.
Brown, who currently works for ESPN, will take over for Larry Fedora, who was fired Sunday after a disappointing season where the Tar Heels went 2-9.
Inside Carolina was the first to report the hiring.
Brown won 69 games during his first coaching run with UNC from 1988-97, according to CBS Sports. After finishing in the top 10 in back-to-back season in 1996 and 1997, Brown left to become the head coach at Texas where he won 158 games and a national championship.
ESPN's Danny Kanell tweeted, "So happy for Mack Brown. I also think it's a great hire for UNC. He is going to assemble an incredible staff and he can recruit with anyone. Can't wait to see what he does in Chapel Hill!!!" following the reports.
UNC has not confirmed that Brown will be the new head coach.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- $3 million bond for Raleigh man facing more than 20 child sex charges
- Court docs: Florida man kicked Raleigh police officer in the groin, assaulted another
- Holiday favorite 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' takes the stage in Raleigh
- Warrants: Raleigh man sold sugar as meth, stole $10K worth of property from man