Mack Brown wants a sellout – asks UNC fans to buy football tickets

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – It may be easy to dismiss North Carolina football after glancing at their overall record this year.
But Mack Brown has brought some excitement to a program that only won five games over the last two years combined.
While the Tar Heels have squeaked by and won a few games this year – they have also lost six games by seven points or less.
On Monday, Brown penned a note to Tar Heel fans asking them to purchase tickets to the final game of the season at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
“We have an opportunity to thank our seniors for all they’ve done for this program, sell out for the season and get one step closer to a bowl game all in one Saturday,” Brown wrote.
The head coach said all home games this year have been sold out and he is looking to sell out Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. matchup with Mercer.
“We always say, this program will really turn the corner when our fans show up to watch us play, regardless of who the opponent is,” Brown wrote.
After Saturday’s game, the Tar Heels travel to Raleigh and face rival N.C. State.
The Wolfpack have dominated the series since 2000 – winning 12 of 19 games.
The Pack has won the last three in a row against the Heels.
But N.C. State has battled injuries all season and is sporting a 4-6 record. The Pack takes on Georiga Tech on Thursday.
If State can top Tech and the Heels top Mercer, the State/UNC game will have massive implications as the winner will be bowl eligible.
