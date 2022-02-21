Manek, Bacot power UNC past Louisville 70-63

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, left, goes for a rebound with Louisville’s Malik Williams, right, during the second half of UNC’s 70-63 victory over Louisville at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Feb. 21, 2022./The News & Observer via AP)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Brady Manek scored 17 points, Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for his 21st double-double, and North Carolina beat Louisville 70-63.

North Carolina finished on a 6-0 run, holding Louisville scoreless for the final 2 minutes, 50 seconds.

The Cardinals made just one of their final nine shots.

Manek made a baseline jumper to extend North Carolina’s lead to 64-60 and after Malik Williams answered at the other end with a 3-pointer, Bacot scored his first points of the second half on a dunk off a nice assist from Manek with 1:33 left.

Louisville missed its final four 3-pointers, and North Carolina sealed it with Caleb Love’s layup at 37.9.

Jae’Lyn Withers, Dre Davis and Williams each scored 10 points for Louisville.

