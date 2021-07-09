Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia taking his scoring, rebounding prowess to UNC

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 24: Dawson Garcia #33 of the Marquette Golden Eagles blocks a shot by Day’Ron Sharpe #11 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — He led Marquette in scoring, rebounding, was a member of the 2021 Big East All-Freshman team and now Dawson Garcia is transferring to Chapel Hill to become a Tar Heel and play for UNC.

He will surely enhance an already strong frontcourt that also features Armando Bacot and Brady Manek. Garcia averaged 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds last season at Marquette, where he shot 48 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from the 3-point range.

“We recruited Dawson in high school because we thought he’d be a perfect fit here,” says Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis. “He’s talented and versatile, has size and athleticism, and can be dominant on both ends of the floor. He can score at the rim, he rebounds, shoots the three, and runs the floor. He has the prototype of the skills of today’s big men. I don’t think people understand how good he can be defensively. In high school, he was one of the few players I watched who could guard all five positions.”

Garcia put his name in the NBA draft last April. He had several workouts including one with the Milwaukee Bucks and had a strong showing at the G League Elite Camp. However, Garcia was not invited to the NBA Combine, and, facing the likelihood of not being drafted, he put his name in the NCAA transfer portal on June 25.

“Dawson comes from a great family,” says Davis. “He played AAU with Kerwin (Walton) and is a lot like Kerwin. They both get it done on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. We are very excited to have him part of the Carolina basketball family.”

A strong shooter with good ball-handling skills for his size he will be a welcome addition to the UNC Tar Heels offense.