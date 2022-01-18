With 27-point halftime lead, Miami cruises past UNC 85-57

Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) goes for control of the ball as North Carolina forward Justin McKoy (22) and forward Armando Bacot (5) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WNCN/AP) — The UNC-Chapel Hill men’s basketball team was easily defeated by Miami 85-57 Tuesday night at the BankUnited Center.

After a massive 29-point showing by Armando Bacot in Saturday’s UNC win over Georgia Tech, Bacot was held to just 15 points against Miami. Bacot also had 12 rebounds.

No other Tar Heels were in double digits with RJ Davis only scoring nine points.

UNC only hit 34.4 percent of all their field goals during the game. The Tar Heels also had 14 turnovers compared to only four by Miami.

Isaiah Wong scored 25 points and Sam Waardenburg had a career-high 21 points for Miami.

The Hurricanes ended a five-game losing streak in the series with their largest margin of victory over the Tar Heels.

Miami led 49-22 at the break – matching North Carolina’s largest halftime deficit since 2010 against Duke.

Waardenburg scored 17 points in the first half, Wong added 15 points and Kameron McGusty had 12 as the Hurricanes shot 58.1 percent from the field, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range.

UNC falls to 12-5 while Miami improves to 14-4.