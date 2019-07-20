New coach, new season: Mack Brown era begins again at North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Mack Brown as been a head coach for 30 years. He’s been to 22 bowl games and won a national championship with Texas in 2005. With his 244 wins being the most among all active college football coaches, Brown needs no introduction.

But he does make an entrance. Day two of ACC Kickoff featured the Coastal Division. After his ten year stint with North Carolina from 1988-1997, Brown returns to Chapel Hill to lead the Tar Heels.



“It’s kind of a new start for me. I’ve had five years with the media, and I’ve done these each year just about from the other perspective and it’s so fun to be around the players and the excitement, and feel their excitement moving forward. I can’t wait until fall,” said Brown.

20 Sep 1997: North Carolina Tarheels head coach Mack Brown looks on during a game against the Maryland Terrapins at the Byrd Stadium in College Park, Maryland. The Tarheels defeated the Terrapins 40-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

With his legacy already acknowledged with his College Football Hall of Fame induction last year, it’s no surprise the players have already bought in.

“Coach Brown is a Hall of Fame legendary coach and you can tell how much he cares about his players and that makes you want to play that much harder for him and your teammates,” said UNC offensive lineman Charlie Heck.



“The first thing that comes to me is just the effort that he put in making a change as quickly as possible. This is the fastest I’ve ever seen something be turned around. The day he walked in he said he’d make changes and that’s exactly what he did,” said UNC safety Myles Dorn.

Brown is one of four new ACC coaches this season. The Tar Heels open against South Carolina in Charlotte on August 31.

