CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Caleb Love scored 20 points and Pete Nance had 18 points as No. 1 North Carolina fended off Gardner-Webb for a 72-66 victory Tuesday night.

R.J. Davis contributed points on consecutive possessions down the stretch and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (3-0).

Armando Bacot added 10 points. Anthony Selden scored 21 points, Julien Soumaoro had 17 points and Kareem Reid added 10 points for Gardner-Webb (0-3), which faced a top-ranked team for the first time.

After trailing by 16 in the second half, the Runnin’ Bulldogs were within 60-54 with less than four minutes to play.