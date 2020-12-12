No. 16 UNC beats NC Central 73-67

UNC

by: BOB SUTTON Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) is pressured by North Carolina Central forward Jahnathan Maxwell (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Armando Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 UNC-Chapel Hill stopped a two-game slide by holding off North Carolina Central for a 73-67 victory.

Caleb Love and Day’Ron Sharpe scored 12 points apiece for the Tar Heels, and Andrew Platek finished with 11.

N.C. Central scored the final nine points of the game.

C.J. Keyser had 19 points for the Eagles, and Justin Whatley finished with 13.

