No. 19 races past Loyola-Maryland, 83-67, in Davis’ head coach debut

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis directs his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Maryland in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 19 North Carolina raced out to an early lead and had a 45-31 advantage at halftime on the way to earning Hubert Davis his first win as head coach, 83-67 against Loyola-Maryland.

The Tar Heels shot nearly 53 percent from the field in the runaway win. Caleb Love and Brady Manek combined for 44 of the team’s points. Dawson Garcia added 12 off the bench with Kerwin Walton adding 11.

UNC hosts Brown on Friday at 9 p.m. before traveling to College of Charleston. The Tar Heels face their stiffest early-season challenges when they host No. 7 Purdue and No. 6 Michigan in the span of less than two weeks.