No. 3 Iowa thrives from long range in 93-80 win over No. 16 UNC

IOWA CITY, IOWA- DECEMBER 08: Forward Luka Garza #55 of the Iowa Hawkeyes battles for a rebound during the first half against forwards DayRon Sharpe #11 and Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, on December 8, 2020 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IA (WNCN) – The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes hit 17 3-pointers as they flew past No. 16 North Carolina, 93-80, in Tuesday’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge clash.

Senior guard Jordan Bohannon led all players with 24 points and chipped in with six assists, too. CJ Frederick added 21 points. Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza scored in double figures, as well, with the latter grabbing 14 rebounds for a double-double.

Iowa jumped out to an 8-0 lead as the Tar Heels took 3:47 before Armando Bacot got them on the board. Still, the Hawkeyes managed to build a 25-9 lead a little more than eight minutes in and they never looked back.

The hosts owned a 43-31 lead over UNC by the end of the first half.

The loss is UNC’s second in a row early in the season. No. 17 Texas upended the Tar Heels last time out. They were supposed to host Elon over the weekend, but that game was postponed.

UNC will next play No. 22 Ohio State on Dec. 19.

Iowa, winners of its first four games, earned its first win over a ranked opponent. It has rival Iowa State up next with a showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga just around the corner on Dec. 19.