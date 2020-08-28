No fans allowed at UNC sports home games to start the season, athletics director announces

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Home athletic games at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill will be without fans to start the fall season due to COVID-19, according to Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham.

Cunningham wrote a letter to fans and students explaining the decision, saying that UNC Athletics have made “adjustments” due to COVID-19 and that they have all been made “with the health of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and Carolina community in mind.”

Those adjustments include having no fans at home sporting events for the fall season through at least September.

Sports included are football, cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.

Cunningham said, “we will continue to work with medical experts and the University to evaluate safety conditions with the hope that we can increase capacity in October. Tailgating also will not be allowed on campus.”

Cunningham called the move “disappointing” for “fans, donors, and supporters,” saying the teams “will particularly miss the energy, passion and Carolina Blue support of our students, who truly make game day special and unique.”

The decision to start the season without fans “was the only way we could move forward with competition,” Cunningham wrote.

Click here to read the full letter.

