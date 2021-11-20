No Howell? No problem. UNC beats Wofford to become bowl eligible

UNC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell (6) scores a touchdown as Wofford safety John Michael DiRoberto tackles during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina handled Wofford Saturday in a 34-14 win, despite missing the services of starting quarterback Sam Howell.

The win means the Tar Heels are bowl eligible.

In Howell’s absence, Jacolby Criswell completed 11-of-19 passes for 125 yards. He also ran for 66 yards and a score. Drake Maye was 7-of-9 for 89 yards and a touchdown.

British Brooks led UNC with 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Criswell opened the scoring less than 5 minutes in with a 1-yard score to cap off UNC’s first drive. Wofford cut the deficit to 10-7 with 6:22 left before halftime, but UNC came back with a 38-yard touchdown by Brooks less than 2 minutes later.

A 34-yard field goal sent UNC into the locker rooms with a 20-7 lead.

Two more third-quarter scores put the game away.

UNC will finish up its season at North Carolina State on Nov. 26.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories