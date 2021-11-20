No Howell? No problem. UNC beats Wofford to become bowl eligible

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina handled Wofford Saturday in a 34-14 win, despite missing the services of starting quarterback Sam Howell.
The win means the Tar Heels are bowl eligible.
In Howell’s absence, Jacolby Criswell completed 11-of-19 passes for 125 yards. He also ran for 66 yards and a score. Drake Maye was 7-of-9 for 89 yards and a touchdown.
British Brooks led UNC with 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Criswell opened the scoring less than 5 minutes in with a 1-yard score to cap off UNC’s first drive. Wofford cut the deficit to 10-7 with 6:22 left before halftime, but UNC came back with a 38-yard touchdown by Brooks less than 2 minutes later.
A 34-yard field goal sent UNC into the locker rooms with a 20-7 lead.
Two more third-quarter scores put the game away.
UNC will finish up its season at North Carolina State on Nov. 26.