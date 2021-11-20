No Howell? No problem. UNC beats Wofford to become bowl eligible

North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell (6) scores a touchdown as Wofford safety John Michael DiRoberto tackles during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina handled Wofford Saturday in a 34-14 win, despite missing the services of starting quarterback Sam Howell.

The win means the Tar Heels are bowl eligible.

In Howell’s absence, Jacolby Criswell completed 11-of-19 passes for 125 yards. He also ran for 66 yards and a score. Drake Maye was 7-of-9 for 89 yards and a touchdown.

British Brooks led UNC with 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Criswell opened the scoring less than 5 minutes in with a 1-yard score to cap off UNC’s first drive. Wofford cut the deficit to 10-7 with 6:22 left before halftime, but UNC came back with a 38-yard touchdown by Brooks less than 2 minutes later.

A 34-yard field goal sent UNC into the locker rooms with a 20-7 lead.

Two more third-quarter scores put the game away.

UNC will finish up its season at North Carolina State on Nov. 26.