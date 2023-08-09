CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The non-conference portion of the 2023-24 University of North Carolina men’s basketball schedule was released on Wednesday.
The games include:
- Oct. 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)
- Nov. 6 vs. Radford (Chapel Hill)
- Nov. 12 vs. Lehigh (Chapel Hill)
- Nov. 17 vs. UC Riverside (Chapel Hill)
- Nov. 22 vs. Northern Iowa (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)
- Nov. 23 vs. Texas Tech or Villanova (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)
- Nov. 24 vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan or Stanford (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)
- Nov. 29 vs. Tennessee (ACC-SEC Challenge in Chapel Hill)
- Dec. 5 vs. Connecticut (Jimmy V Classic in New York)
- Dec. 16 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta)
- Dec. 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)
- Dec. 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)
The Atlantic Coast Conference will announce the entire schedule, including league games, in September.