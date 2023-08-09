CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The non-conference portion of the 2023-24 University of North Carolina men’s basketball schedule was released on Wednesday.

The games include:

Oct. 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)

Nov. 6 vs. Radford (Chapel Hill)

Nov. 12 vs. Lehigh (Chapel Hill)

Nov. 17 vs. UC Riverside (Chapel Hill)

Nov. 22 vs. Northern Iowa (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov. 23 vs. Texas Tech or Villanova (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov. 24 vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan or Stanford (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov. 29 vs. Tennessee (ACC-SEC Challenge in Chapel Hill)

Dec. 5 vs. Connecticut (Jimmy V Classic in New York)

Dec. 16 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta)

Dec. 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec. 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)

The Atlantic Coast Conference will announce the entire schedule, including league games, in September.