CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Mack Brown, Drake Maye and company are starting out the preseason ranked in one of the two major national polls.

The USA Today/Coaches preseason poll, the first national rankings of the 2023 season, was released Monday. North Carolina checks in at No. 20 and is the only school in the state to be on the list.

The ranking marks UNC’s return to the preseason list after starting the 2022 season unranked. In 2021, on the heels of an 8-4 season and with high expectations surrounding Heisman hopeful Sam Howell, the Tar Heels were voted No. 9 in the USA Today/Coaches poll to start the season. They eventually finished that disappointing season unranked.

This year, expectations are high once again following Maye’s spectacular redshirt freshman season. North Carolina opens with the “Battle of the Carolinas,” a showdown against South Carolina in Charlotte on Sept. 2. Anticipation for the game has caught national attention, as ESPN’s College GameDay is set to broadcast its first show of the season from there.

Two-time defending champion Georgia tops the preseason poll, followed by Michigan and Alabama. Ohio State and LSU round out the top 5.

Florida State is the highest Atlantic Coast Conference school ranked at No. 8, followed immediately by Clemson at No. 9.

The Associated Press 2023 preseason football poll will be released next week.

Preseason USA Today/Coaches poll Top 25