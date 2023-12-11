CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the best quarterbacks to ever suit up for the North Carolina Tar Heels is officially taking his talents to the next level.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye announced Monday he won’t play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against West Virginia and will declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“First off, I want to thank the good Lord for the ways in which he continues to bless my life,” Maye wrote in a social media post. “I want to thank my family and friends for the consistent support through the ups and downs.”

Maye also gave thanks to the UNC coaching staff and Tar Heel fans.

“Thank you, Coach Brown, for the opportunity to live out my dream of playing quarterback in Carolina Blue. To the rest of the coaching staff and support staff, thank you for the countless hours of helping me along the way.

“Tar Heel Nation, the best fans out there. You have made my time at UNC truly special, thank y’all. I have decided to forego the bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft. Forever and always, Go Heels!”

Maye is considered one of the best prospects in the upcoming draft, with many projecting him to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Over the last two seasons, he compiled a 17-9 record as a starter for the Tar Heels, throwing for 8,018 yards in his college career. He ranks fifth in school history for passing yards, as well as fourth in passing touchdowns with 63 trips to the end zone.

In 2022, Maye led the Tar Heels to the ACC title game for the second time ever, earning him ACC Player of the Year honors in the same year. The Huntersville native finished this season with 3,608 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, while racking up 449 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Detroit from April 25–27.