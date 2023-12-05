NEW YORK (WNCN) — The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team has already had some big tests early this season, and they’ve come out looking strong.

They face another one this week as they go up against defending national champions Connecticut at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

No. 9 UNC (7-1 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) plays No. 5 UConn (7-1) in the second game of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night. Tip off is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Already this season, the Tar Heels have racked up quality wins against then-No. 20 Arkansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas and at home against then-No. 10 Tennessee in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. Their one loss so far came against Villanova in the Bahamas.

UConn also only has one loss — a close defeat Friday at then-No. 5 Kansas in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. The Huskies have already played two games at Madison Square Garden this season, both wins (against Indiana and then-No. 15 Texas) in the Saatva Empire Classic.

This is the second season in a row UNC will play in “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” The Tar Heels topped Ohio State in overtime in the 2022 CBS Sports Classic last December.

