CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina football team statistically had the worst defense in the Atlantic Coast Conference during the 2022 season.

If the Tar Heels had an Achilles’ heel, it was certainly on the defensive side of the football, and they were reminded of that often.

“People have been on them,” UNC tight end Kamari Morales said. “They tired of hearing it. I’m tired of hearing it.”

“We were just young,” UNC linebacker Power Echols said. “We were just young it was our first time in Gene Chizik’s defense. I feel like we’re a lot more seasoned and have a better understanding of what he’s asking of us.”

On Thursday, the difference in the UNC defense compared to this past season was described as night and day, but what does that mean?

“Mentally, we’re in a lot better space than we were this past season,” UNC jack Kaimon Rucker said. “I feel like we understand the weapons that we have on this team and now we just have to figure out how to optimize the many weapons that we have.”

Last year, the lack of depth on defense was a major issue for the Tar Heels, so much so that inside linebackers Power Echols and Cedric Gray rarely took a snap off. Both will once again be a one-two punch for the front seven. However, UNC head coach Mack Brown is now placing an emphasis on establishing viable depth behind them.

“The standard has been set,” Echols said. “Cedric and I – we feel like we set the standard in the room – as long as they follow that they should be straight and be able to step up when we need them to.”

Establishing that depth will also play into the big-picture push in year two under defensive coordinator Gene Chizik.

“He just wants to work on consistency,” Rucker said. “I feel like that’s his biggest thing. He doesn’t want to have a huge drop off in anything that we do.”

Every player that CBS 17 spoke with expressed their frustration with the narrative surrounding the Tar Heels’ defense last season. Echols said he feels like they have reached the point where they are tired of the talk and want to show people what they can do, officially putting that narrative to bed.