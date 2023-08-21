CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A pair of football stars for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill received some major preseason accolades on Monday.

UNC redshirt sophomore quarterback Drake Maye and senior linebacker Cedric Gray were named to The Associated Press preseason All-American second team. Both also previously earned spots on the 2023 preseason All-ACC team.

USC quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams secured first-team honors over Maye, who’s entering the year with tons of hype following a breakout season that resulted in him winning the ACC Player of the Year, among many other pieces of hardware.

In 2022, Maye threw for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns, completing 66.2 percent of his passes. He also racked up 698 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. By the end of the year, the star quarterback broke several UNC single-season records, including passing yards, completions and attempts, while also tying the program record for touchdown passes.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 01: Cedric Gray #33 of the North Carolina Tar Heels tackles Bryce Duke #22 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Gray was a force to be reckoned with for the Tar Heels last year, leading the ACC with 145 tackles (82 solo). He also finished with two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Tar Heels and their All-American duo kick off the 2023 season in Charlotte against South Carolina on Sept. 2. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT.