CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – As the University of North Carolina football team inches closer to the 2023 season opener, the Tar Heels are certainly still a work in progress.

“As a head coach, you’re miserable about something every day,” Brown said.

This week’s cause of misery for the College Football Hall of Famer? The current state of UNC’s offensive line.

“We’ve had too many sacks here for four years,” Brown said. “And I’ve told Chip [Lindsey] and Freddie [Kitchens] and Larry Porter, I’m not going to go through another season with a bunch of sacks. We have a great quarterback, we have to protect him.”

In 2022, the Tar Heels gave up 40 sacks for a loss of 204 yards. This trend was the same the year before with UNC allowing 49 sacks for a 277-yard loss.

It’s been a theme that Brown would like to see end, but he does put some of the fault for the brutal stat on the quarterbacks.

“We have Clyde Christensen here who can show the guys Tom Brady video and he got rid of the ball quicker than anyone in the country,” Brown said. “We’re putting some of that on the quarterback.”

But the inconsistencies up front have been glaring. A big reason why is the Heels have largely been rotating in just five or six linemen since Brown returned to Chapel Hill in 2019.

“You don’t shut the season down because you don’t have eight,” Brown said. “You’d like to have eight and more than anything else, you lose three or four of these guys next year, and you’d like to have an offensive line that can step in for next year.”

The Tar Heels need the offensive line to step up this year too, and help a defensive unit that’s still a work in progress.

“I do think with our offense, we’ve hurt our defense some because we’ve had too many loss plays on first down and had to punt,” Brown said. “And then as good as our offense has been, we’ve left our defense out on the field too much. That’s another thing that we think that the running game will help.”

UNC begins its 2023 campaign in Charlotte against South Carolina on Sept. 2. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.