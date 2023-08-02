CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – It comes as no surprise the University of North Carolina football team has acquired lots of people’s attention at the start of fall camp, most notably Tar Heels star quarterback Drake Maye, who was voted the ACC Preseason Player of the Year on Wednesday.

With less than a month away from the season opener against South Carolina, most fans continue to count down the days until kickoff. However, UNC football head coach Mack Brown has put a limit on how much the team can talk about that specific game.

“I told the team last night I was going to mention the first four games one time between now and the week of the South Carolina game because we need to get better,” Brown said. “And all four of those teams are good.”

Brown also says the Tar Heels need to get deeper, especially at the linebacker position and along the offensive line. This topic is one that he talked about extensively following his team’s first practice on Wednesday.

“The challenge has been given to the players and the coaches – if you want to play, earn it,” Brown said. “We don’t have likes and dislikes, we have wins. That’s what we like.”

This time of the year, Brown says over 130 head coaches across the country are standing up in front of their teams and telling their players they can win a championship. He says the reality is that most of them can’t, but the Tar Heels can, and now they must go out and work for it.