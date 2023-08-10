CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — After a trip to the national championship game last season, the North Carolina women’s soccer team has been voted the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Tar Heels won 20 matches last season and have nine starters returning this year. UNC received 10 first-place votes and 166 points from the ACC’s 14 head coaches.

The winningest-program in women’s college soccer history has three players named to this year’s preseason All-ACC team — senior defender Mayce Bell, senior midfielder Sam Meza and sophomore midfielder/forward Ally Sentnor.

Carolina, who lost to UCLA in the final, was one of two ACC teams to make the College Cup last season. But to get there, they defeated last season’s conference champions Florida State.

The Seminoles are second in this year’s preseason poll, garnering two first-place votes and 146 points. FSU won 17 games last season and are returning eight starters.

Where did other North Carolina schools rank?

Duke women’s soccer also gained one first-place vote and came in at No. 5 in the preseason poll with 126 points. The Blue Devils finished with 16 wins last season and have five starters returning, including 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year Kat Rader, who also made this year’s preseason all-conference team.

Wake Forest took the No. 8 spot with 87 points and N.C. State received 62 points to rank No. 10. Wolfpack senior forward Jameese Joseph is the NCSU’s lone representative on the preseason all-ACC team.

2023 ACC Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll

1. North Carolina (10 first-place votes) 166 points 2. Florida State (2) 146 3. Virginia (1) 139 4. Notre Dame 134 5. Duke (1) 126 6. Clemson 104 7. Pitt 103 8. Wake Forest 87 9. Virginia Tech 81 10. NC State 62 11. Louisville 47 12. Syracuse 35 13. Miami 24 14. Boston College 20

2023 Women’s Soccer Preseason All-ACC Team

Megan Bornkamp, D, Clemson Hal Hershfelt, M, Clemson Kat Rader, F, Duke Jody Brown, F, Florida State Cristina Roque, GK, Florida State Maycee Bell, D, North Carolina Sam Meza, M, North Carolina Ally Sentnor, M/F, North Carolina Jameese Joseph, F, NC State Eva Gaetino, D, Notre Dame Amanda West, F, Pitt Maggie Cagle, F, Virginia

*Note: There is one additional player named to the team due to a tie in voting